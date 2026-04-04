Govt advances Boeing purchase, eyes Airbus leasing strategy

The government is moving to finalise a 14-aircraft Boeing purchase while pursuing interim Airbus leasing to bridge a five-year delivery gap, as part of a broader fleet modernisation and capacity expansion plan for Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Rashiduzzaman Millat said the interim government has in principle approved the acquisition of 14 Boeing aircraft, with only the formal signing of the deal remaining.

“The interim government finalized to purchase 14 Boeing aircraft, only signing the deal is left now in principle we are awaiting formal signing,” he told BSS today.

He also noted that procurement of aircraft and energy resources from the United States could contribute to narrowing the bilateral trade imbalance between Dhaka and Washington.

However, the state minister indicated that the new government may review the Boeing offer before signing the purchase agreement.

Aviation sector insiders said the proposed order, valued at roughly $3.7 billion at list prices, includes a mix of wide-body Boeing 787 Dreamliners and narrow-body 737 MAX aircraft, aimed at strengthening both long-haul and regional operations over the next decade.

However, with deliveries expected to take up to five years and extend into the next decade, the government has opted for interim measures to address immediate fleet shortages.

“To ensure smooth operations during this period, we are planning to lease aircraft, preferably through dry leasing, for the next five years,” Millat said.

The state minister said that leasing options are being explored primarily with Airbus, reflecting a strategic move to diversify Biman’s fleet composition while maintaining operational continuity.

The national flag carrier is currently operating international routes with around 14 aircraft, far below the estimated requirement of 30 to 35 aircraft needed to meet growing passenger demand and support planned network expansion, Millat explained.

The state minister said the dual-track approach, long-term acquisition and short-term leasing, aims to stabilise operations while laying the foundation for sustained growth.

Highlighting ongoing reforms, Millat said the government has launched comprehensive reviews across Biman’s operational structure to address longstanding inefficiencies and improve passenger services.

He said recruitment initiatives are already underway to fill critical manpower gaps in Biman to ensure a more functional organisational framework.

On Hajj operations, the state minister said preparations have been completed, with necessary manpower deployed to ensure smooth and uninterrupted flights for pilgrims.

The government ultimately aims to transform Biman into an international-standard airline through structural reforms, fleet expansion and service excellence, he added.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/aviation/govt-advances-boeing-purchase-eyes-airbus-leasing-strategy-1402441