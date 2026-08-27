Police have recovered gold jewellery allegedly looted from the home of retired schoolteacher Ganapati Chakraborty in Rangpur following the confessions of two suspects arrested in connection with the murder of four members of his family.

The suspects, Siddhartha Das and Mugdha Das, were arrested early Sunday (August 23), hours after police recovered the bodies of Ganapati, his wife Pritilata Chakraborty and their two children from their home in Machuapara area of Rangpur city.

According to police, the suspects led investigators to a spot beside the home of a woman named Purnima Rani, where the stolen jewellery had been buried. Relatives of Ganapati later identified the recovered jewellery as belonging to his family.

Siddhartha and Mugdha allegedly told investigators that they staged the scene as a robbery by ransacking the house and stealing Tk 15,000 and gold jewellery. Mugdha allegedly kept the cash, while Siddhartha buried the jewellery.

Police said the suspects also confessed to strangling the four victims after Ganapati discovered them on the rooftop while they were allegedly taking drugs.

The suspects gave confessional statements before a court under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The Detective Branch is now investigating the case.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/gold-jewellery-recovered-after-confession-in-rangpur-family-murder-case