Bangladesh seeks details from Saudi Arabia on execution of 2 nationals

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam on today (17 October) said the government is yet to receive detailed official information from the Saudi authorities regarding the recent execution of a Bangladeshi man and a woman, stressing that such unfortunate news is not expected.

“We have yet to receive any official detailed information from the Saudi government,” she told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, noting that Bangladesh sent a letter to the Saudi government requesting detailed information.

Earlier, Saudi media reported that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia executed the two Bangladeshis after they were convicted of committing “indecent acts” inside a mosque in the holy city of Mecca.

Quoting the Saudi Interior Ministry, Gulf News reported that the court imposed the sentences because of the seriousness of the offence, the violation of the sanctity of the mosque, and the circumstances in which the acts were committed.

The Saudi authorities identified the two Bangladeshis as Nazrul Islam Abdul Basir and Siti Akhtar.

“On 14 October, we learned that two Bangladeshi nationals had been sentenced to death under Saudi Arabian law and that the executions had been carried out,” the State Minister said, noting that neither the Ministry of Foreign Affairs nor the Bangladesh Mission in Saudi Arabia had been informed in advance.

“We wanted to know whatever we needed to know. Let the reply come. I will be able to let you know,” Shama said.

Upon learning of the incident, the Bangladesh Mission notified the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment, sharing all the information it had gathered from Saudi authorities.

The state minister said the government sent a formal inquiry to ascertain the full details, including the identities of the individuals, their backgrounds in Bangladesh, and when they had originally arrived in Saudi Arabia for work.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/foreign-policy/bangladesh-seeks-details-saudi-arabia-execution-2-nationals-1575666