Freeze foreign assets of Bashundhara MD, family

The Anti-Corruption Commission has discovered additional assets of Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir, his wife Sabrina Sobhan, and his brother Safwan Sobhan Tasvir in the UAE, Slovakia, and the UK.

Following an ACC application, a Dhaka court yesterday ordered the authorities to take steps to have these foreign assets frozen and confiscated.

Judge Md Zakir Hossain of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge’s Court issued the order after ACC Deputy Director Nazmul Hussain submitted the application.

The assets include shares, real estate, and business holdings. Anvir owns two Slovakian companies, a luxury flat in Burj Khalifa worth Tk 12.4 crore, and shares in two UK firms.

Sabrina holds shares in a UK-based company, while Safwan is a director of another. The court’s order, issued under the Money Laundering Prevention Act 2012, will remain in effect.

Authorities in Slovakia, the UK, and the UAE have been notified.

The ACC was directed to publish the order in newspapers and the official gazette. This follows a previous order to freeze assets of Bashundhara Group chair Ahmed Akbar Sobhan and his family.