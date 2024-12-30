Forex reserves exceed $21 billion: Cenbank

The country’s foreign exchange reserves have exceeded $21 billion after receiving $1 billion from several lending institutions, including the Asian Development Bank (ADB), in the last one week.

Bangladesh Bank’s Executive Director and Spokesperson Husne Ara Shikha confirmed the matter to The Business Standard today (29 December).

According to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) BPM-6 calculation method, the gross reserves stood at $20.16 billion last Monday. According to the central bank’s calculation, the reserves stood at $24.98 billion at the time.

Today, gross reserves stand at $21.35 billion and according to Bangladesh Bank’s calculation, it is $26.09 billion.

Earlier, the reserves were at $21.78 billion at the end of June this year.

The spokesperson said the reserves have increased due to the release of funds by some foreign lending institutions and the increase in remittances.

Some more foreign loans will be disbursed soon, she added.

tbs