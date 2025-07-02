BB reserve heist: Court defers probe report submission for 86th time

A Dhaka court has deferred the submission of the probe report for the 86th time in a case filed over the Bangladesh Bank (BB) reserve heist nine years ago.

Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Zakir Hossain fixed 14 July for the submission after the investigation agency Criminal Investigation Department failed to submit the report today.

In February 2016, hackers reportedly stole $101 million from Bangladesh Bank’s accounts with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Of the amount, $81 million was sent to four accounts at RCBC in Manila, while $20 million was transferred to a bank in Sri Lanka.

Officials believe a hacker group laundered the reserve money with the help of a vested group within the country.

In this connection, M Jubayer Bin Huda, deputy director of the Accounts and Budgeting Department of Bangladesh Bank, filed a case at Motijheel police station on 15 March 2016 under the Money Laundering Prevention Act against unidentified individuals.

CID was assigned to investigate the case.