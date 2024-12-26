Fire disrupts regular activities at Secretariat

Regular activities at the Secretariat have come to a standstill following a fire that ripped through one of its buildings early today.

While an official holiday has not been declared, visitors and journalists are being denied entry, according to reports from the scene.

Most officials and employees who entered the Secretariat during the fire incident have already vacated the premises.

Four out of the Secretariat’s five gates remain closed. Only Gate No. 5 is open, but it is being used solely as an exit. Many employees were seen leaving through the gate, with no one permitted to enter.

Photo: Amran Hossain

An official from the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, speaking to The Daily Star at afternoon, confirmed, “Most of the Secretariat buildings do not have electricity connections. Although the holiday has not been officially announced, many employees are going out.”

The Secretariat comprises 12 buildings in total. Building no. 7, where the fire broke out, accommodates ministries like Youth and Sports; Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology; Local Government, Rural Development, and Cooperatives; Labour and Employment; and the Ministry of Finance.

Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, Adviser to the Home Affairs Ministry, said earlier today, “We will form a high-powered committee to investigate the fire incident. The Cabinet Secretary and Home Secretary have already been instructed.”

It remains unclear who will be on the inquiry committee or when regular activities at the government complex will resume.

The fire, which broke out on the sixth floor of Secretariat Building No. 7 around 1:52am, was completely doused after 10 hours of effort.

Firefighter Sohanur Zaman Nayan of the Tejgaon Fire Team lost his life after being struck by a truck while responding to the incident. Another firefighter sustained a leg injury during the operation.

The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief Adviser added that the extent of the damage to building no. 7 could not yet be assessed.

