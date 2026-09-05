Festive atmosphere in Thakurgaon ahead of President Fakhrul’s visit

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is returning to the district that holds his childhood memories, his first lessons in politics, and the genuine love of the people for the first time after becoming the president of Bangladesh. The air sparks with anticipation as the district’s residence prepare to welcome him.

Thakurgaon Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Rafiqul Islam said that maximum security measures will be taken around President Fakhrul’s two-day state visit to Thakurgaon.

It is his first trip to his home district since he took his oath as president on Sept 6. All of Thakurgaon seems to be busy with preparations for his welcome.

These preparations are apparent among the district administration, local political parties, socio-cultural organisations, and people from different classes and professions. Important locations in the district town are being decorated ahead of the president’s visit.

The entire city is covered in banners and festoons. Lighting is also being installed. In addition, painting work is under way on the city’s road dividers and various establishments to welcome the president. Cleanliness and beautification work is ongoing.

On Sunday, the first day of the state visit, President Fakhrul will be given a “civic reception” at the large field at Thakurgaon Government Boys’ High School, attended by people from all walks of life. Workers are toiling in full swing to prepare the stage for the event.

On the second day of the visit, President Fakhrul will lay the foundation stone of the much-awaited Thakurgaon University in the Jamalpur area of Thakurgaon Sadar Upazila.

Alongside the joy and excitement of the president’s arrival are fresh expectations among the people for the development of the district.

Saiful Islam of the Jamalpur area said, “The people of Thakurgaon have been demanding a university for a long time. President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will inaugurate the foundation stone of the much-awaited Thakurgaon University. We are really happy.”

Amir Hossain of the Munshipara area of the town said Fakhrul is the pride of Thakurgaon. Though he has been an MP for a long time, the people of the district are eagerly waiting to see him in his role as president, he said.

Joynal Abedin of Collegepara area said, “Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was once our sir, now he is the sir of the whole of Bangladesh. He is now the honourable president. I am eagerly waiting to see him. I will go to the big field to welcome President Mirza Fakhrul.”

Thakurgaon District Udichi Shilpigosthi General Secretary Rezwanul Haque Riju said people from all walks of life are working to welcome the president, regardless of party affiliation. Banners and festoons have been put up all over the city. Everyone expects that the president’s support will take the Thakurgaon district to the highest point of its development.

Thakurgaon District BNP General Secretary Paygam Ali said, “From the villages to the towns there is a torrent of talk regarding the president’s visit to Thakurgaon. Everyone is ready to welcome him. The president will be given a reception at the big field. I hope that hundreds of thousands of people will be in attendance.”

Thakurgaon Deputy Commissioner Rafiqul said, “The people of the district are waiting for President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir to come to his birthplace Thakurgaon and welcome him. Maximum security measures have been taken around the president’s visit. We are trying to make this visit of his excellency the president a complete success.”

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/festive-atmosphere-in-thakurgaon-ahead-of-president-fakhruls-visit