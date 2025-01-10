Ex-OC escapes from Uttara East Police Station day after arrest in uprising murder case

A former officer-in-charge of the Uttara East Police Station has escaped from the station just a day after his arrest in a July Uprising murder case.

The escapee, Sub-inspector Shah Alam, was arrested last night by a team of the Uttara East Police Station, according to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

“Process was underway to produce him in the court on today (9 August). But he escaped before it,” said Md Talebur Rahman, deputy police commissioner, of the Media and Public Relations Department of DMP.

Shah Alam joined the Uttara East Police Station as its OC on 1 August 2024, right before the ouster of the Awami League government on 5 August.

He is accused in several cases filed over violence, including murder, on 5 August.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a deputy commissioner of the DMP said, “Shah Alam is an accused in a murder case filed with the station on 2 September. He was arrested on Wednesday night. He was set to be produced before the court today. But he escaped before that could happen.”

A sub-inspector of the police station has been suspended over the incident, added the official.