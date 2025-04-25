CA for best use of intellectual property, copyrights

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today (24 April) urged all to become proactive in ensuring the best use of intellectual property and protecting copyrights so that a prosperous Bangladesh can be built in the days to come.

“To build a prosperous Bangladesh, everyone must be proactive in making the best use of intellectual property and protecting copyrights,” he said in a message marking the World Intellectual Property Day to be observed tomorrow.

“I welcome the initiative to celebrate the ‘World Intellectual Property Day-2025’ in Bangladesh like in other countries across the globe,” he said.

He added this year’s theme ‘IP and Music: Feel the Beat of IP’ is very significant for Bangladesh.

Proper implementation of intellectual property laws and policies is necessary to build a strong connection between the creativity, innovation and economic progress of the music industry, Dr Yunus said.

“This will further accelerate the pace of our cultural and economic development through the combination of art and modern technology,” he added.

He hoped that everyone will make an effective contribution to building a strong innovative culture in the country to strengthen Bangladesh’s position in the global creative competition.

Dr Yunus wished the overall success of all the programmes taken to celebrate the ‘World Intellectual Property Day-2025’.