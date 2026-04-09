The Daily Star

Police have arrested former reserved-seat Awami League lawmaker Advocate Safura Begum Rumi from Dhaka last night.

A team from Lalmonirhat district police detained her around 11:30pm from Mohammadpur, Lalmonirhat Superintendent of Police Md Asaduzzaman said.

Rumi, a member of the executive committee of Bangladesh Awami League, previously served as general secretary of the Lalmonirhat District Bar Association and president of the district unit of Awami Mohila League.

The SP said Rumi faces multiple cases — one in Dhaka, three in Lalmonirhat, and one in Rangpur city.

He added that Rumi had been in hiding since the fall of the Awami League government. She will be produced before a court today in one of the cases in Lalmonirhat.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/news/ex-mp-safura-begum-rumi-arrested-4147446