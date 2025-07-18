Dynasty, mafia, and godfather rule were intertwined in Bangladesh: Nahid

In Bangladesh, dynastic politics, mafia control, and godfather rule were all mixed together, Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizens’ Party (NCP), has said.

Speaking at a street rally held by the NCP this afternoon (18 July) at the Bijoy Stambha in Narayanganj’s Chashara intersection, Nahid pointed to Narayanganj as the prime example of the entrenched corrupt system that used to govern the country during the Awami League rule.

“For years, a handful of families controlled this city — engaging in extortion, land grabbing, abductions, and violence to maintain their dominance,” Nahid said.

“After the mass uprising in July-August last year, it became clear that the state system of Bangladesh must be reformed,” Nahid added.

Emphasising that such a mafia-style system is no longer acceptable, Nahid further said, “We will not play by the rules of this corrupt game anymore. We launched a mass uprising to break this mafia system. Therefore, the rules of the game must change. But we know the rules have yet to change, and the game is still being played in Narayanganj. It’s time to prepare for another mass uprising to finally stop this game.”

Referring to last night’s torching of NCP’s arch by miscreants, Nahid said, “Last night, the arch for the July rally in Narayanganj was set on fire. This act was intended to stop today’s mass mobilisation. But Narayanganj has a legacy of resistance — people here shed blood during the July movement. Because Narayanganj and areas like Ashulia in Savar stood firm, the people of Dhaka could eventually take to the streets.”

“We honour Narayanganj. The name of this city will be written in golden letters in the history of the mass uprising,” Nahid also said.

Hasnat Abdullah, chief organiser (South) of the National Citizen Party (NCP), said, “The fall of the Awami League came through an uprising. After the incident in Gopalganj, there is no room left for the Awami League to repent. If the Awami League tries to return, you have already seen in Gopalganj what the consequences would be.”

He further added, “The so-called intellectuals who sold their minds for money during Hasina’s rule, those who sold their pens, those who used their tongues to justify the genocide — they are the real hypocrites. These people cannot rebuild Bangladesh.”

“We have already begun building a ‘Bangladesh without Awami League’,” he further said.

Akhtar Hossain, member secretary of NCP, said, “The Awami League is not a Bangladeshi political party — it is an Indian party. That’s why they say, ‘India will remember what we’ve given them forever.’ In response, we say: not only in your lifetime, but even if your future generations dream of establishing Indian servitude in Bangladesh, the people of this country will never accept it.”

He added, “A few acts of terrorism here and there will not be enough to suppress us. Our brothers have laid down their lives in front of us, and we have vowed that we will never allow these Awami League terrorists to return to power in this country.”

“Indian forces have now come onto the field together in an attempt to restore the Awami League to power. They want to threaten us regarding Bangladesh’s independence and sovereignty — but we will not be intimidated,” Akhtar further said.

Other speakers at the event included Senior Joint Convener Samanta Sharmin, Senior Joint Member Secretary Tasnim Zara, Joint Member Secretary Abdullah Al Amin, Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari, and organiser Shawkat Ali.