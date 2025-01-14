Ducsu: Shibir wants polls within Feb, Chhatradal seeks more time

Islami Chhatrashibir has demanded that the upcoming polls to Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) take place within next month, while Jatiyatabadi Chhatradal has sought more time to hold organisational activities before the polls.

Also, necessary reforms to the Ducsu constitution should be carried out before the elections, and the polls schedule must be announced this month, Chhatrashibir demands.

Meanwhile, students under the banner of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement observed a sit-in programme last night in front of the Dhaka University (DU) vice chancellor’s residence to press for the announcement of the Ducsu polls roadmap immediately.

At a press conference organised at Madhur Canteen on the campus today (13 January), DU Chhatrashibir President SM Farhad said the Ducsu polls roadmap must be announced within January after carrying out necessary reforms [to Ducsu] through a meeting by the university’s syndicate body.

“The university administration wants the elections by February. We want the same. However, if the administration seeks more time to organise the Ducsu, a logical explanation must be presented.”

On the other hand, Central General Secretary of Jatiyatabadi Chhatradal Md Nasir Ali said they could not conduct any organisational activities on DU campus since 2010, as the Chhatra League systematically created a distance between students and Chhatradal leaders and activists, thereby hindering any effort against what he described as dictatorship.

“So, we must be granted a reasonable period of time to conduct activities independently on the campus before Ducsu polls.”

Ducsu reforms: All organisations object to VC’s power

Regarding the reforms to Ducsu, Chhatradal leader Nasir said they will submit their recommendations in a couple of days at the invitation of the DU vice chancellor.

He said multiple issues exist within Ducsu’s constitution that must be resolved, particularly regarding the extensive powers granted to the vice chancellor and the eligibility for both voters and candidates.

The Chhatrdal leader pointed out that all the amendments made to the Ducsu constitution in 2019 were prescribed by the Chhatra League. “They need to be revised.”

Nasir added that the university’s syndicate body possesses the authority to amend the Ducsu constitution, but, where he said, all “pro-fascist” teachers are still holding their positions.

“The syndicate should be reorganised at first, in a democratic manner, after which the constitution of Ducsu should be amended.”

He further said it must be ensured that the DU administration is free from any personnel he referred to as pro-fascist, or Blue panel teachers [backed by the Awami League] at any charge.

“In the last [Ducsu] polls, Blue panel teachers have committed scandalous activities like ballot box stuffing, creating dummy lines [of voters], rigging vote counting, barring opponents from holding campaigns

“A fair election is not possible without their [Blue panel teachers] removal [from the syndicate],” he added.

On the other hand, among the nine recommendations by the Chhatrashibir, it has demanded to limit the “arbitrary power” bestowed on the vice chancellor as the Ducsu president.

Regarding the reform proposals by Chhatrashibir, its DU unit General Secretary Mohiuddin Khan said Ducsu’s objectives should be reformed incorporating the spirit of the July mass uprising, its endeavors should encompass initiatives aimed at safeguarding the interests of students and promoting democratic practices.

“The arbitrary power of the unelected president must be constrained, and the executive council [of Ducsu] should be strengthened

“Besides, certain editorial posts [of Ducsu] require alterations, revisions, and additions to make it up-to-date and student-friendly,” he added.

The Chhatrashibir leader further said an obligation must be imposed to form an election commission and hold elections within a specified period of time after the expiry of the tenure of the existing council.

Besides, the power given to the university syndicate to amend the Ducsu constitution at any time should be dropped. The power should be vested in the elected representatives of Ducsu, he said.

Also, the obligation to take [Ducsu] president’s approval to discuss any agenda in the executive committee meeting must be withdrawn, and regarding matters outside the constitution, the decision of the council should be considered as final, instead of the single decision of the president.

Meanwhile, at 7:30pm last night, the Anti-discrimination Student Movement staged a sit-in in front of the DU vice chancellor’s residence demanding the immediate holding of Ducsu polls.

Earlier, the platform held demonstrations on the campus on 3 and 8 January to press for the same demand.

