Don’t sacrifice political struggle for dealership, contracts, Rizvi tells BNP leaders

BNP acting Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi addressing a commemorative meeting marking the 10th death anniversary of former minister and BNP National Standing Committee member Brig Gen (retd) A S M Hannan Shah. Photo: UNB

BNP acting Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today (12 October) warned party leaders and activists against sacrificing their long political struggle for personal benefits such as fertiliser dealership and government contracts, saying the party must maintain public confidence through tolerance and responsible conduct.

“If we sell out our long political struggle to obtain fertiliser dealerships and contracts, we will not be able to achieve anything significant. We will fail to secure our greater goals. General people, who are the voters, should see that BNP leaders and activists are extremely tolerant,” he said.

Rizvi made the remarks while addressing a commemorative meeting marking the 10th death anniversary of former minister and BNP National Standing Committee member Brig Gen (retd) A S M Hannan Shah.

He said BNP leaders and activists should not remain preoccupied with what they gained or failed to gain personally, but should instead focus on the broader responsibilities of the party and government.

“After 17 years of hardship, we have secured a BNP government through a free and fair election under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. He is working day and night to make the country prosperous,” Rizvi said.

Despite the difficulties, the government is trying to provide relief to people and meet their essential needs, Rizvi said.

He said industrial mills and factories have been at risk of shutting down amid the gas and electricity shortages, but the situation was gradually improving under Tarique Rahman’s leadership.

“By the grace of Allah, we are gradually getting these services back in many places. Gas stoves in our kitchens are burning again. I believe the situation will gradually return to normal in the coming days,” he said.

Rizvi said every party leader and activist should consider themselves part of the government, regardless of the positions they had received.

“What matters is that the government maintains a good image and continues to run the country with sincerity. We must all cooperate in this effort,” he said.

He urged MPs to maintain peace and stability in their respective constituencies and asked party leaders and activists to support them.

He also called on lawmakers to stand beside people in both good times and difficult situations.”We have all been involved in politics. We did not enter politics to become wealthy overnight.”

Rizvi said BNP leaders and activists are not behaving like those who are involved in what he described as the fascist rule of the past.

He alleged that during the previous regime, those in power looted public money, occupied people’s land and even took cattle from cowsheds and fish from ponds, plunging the country into disorder to establish a system of plunder.

“The BNP will not repeat those practices. The party has no such commitment. The BNP stands for peace, stability and the rule of law,” he said.

He stressed that even grassroots-level party workers are part of the government and must act with restraint to preserve peace and stability.

Rizvi said various conspiracies and attempts to create instability are continuing, adding that police have arrested two retired army officers on Sunday over suspected plans for sabotage.

He urged party leaders and activists to remain alert, particularly ahead of the upcoming Durga Puja.

He said party leaders and activists should voluntarily perform these duties on a voluntary basis, without waiting for specific instructions.

“If we understand our responsibilities and work accordingly, the people of this country will continue to support the nationalist forces,” he said, warning party members to ensure that their conduct never resembled that of activists of the previous regime.

Rizvi concluded this part of his speech by praying for the eternal peace of the late Hannan Shah.

The event was attended by BNP Gazipur district president Fazlul Haque Milan, BNP National Executive Committee Organising Secretary for Dhaka Division Saiful Haque Bablu, Hannan Shah’s son and BNP leader Reazul Hannan, former central Chhatra Dal leaders and BNP lawmakers.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/dont-sacrifice-political-struggle-dealership-contracts-rizvi-tells-bnp-leaders