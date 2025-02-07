Demolition of Dhanmondi 32 should be ‘strongly condemned’: New Delhi

India today said the destruction of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s residence at Dhanmondi 32 in Dhaka should be strongly condemned.

“It is regrettable that the historic residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a symbol of the heroic resistance of the people of Bangladesh against the forces of occupation and oppression, was destroyed on February 5, 2025,” said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in response to queries of journalists.

He said, “All those who value the freedom struggle that nurtured Bangla identity and pride are aware of the importance of this residence for the national consciousness of Bangladesh.

“This act of vandalism should be strongly condemned.”