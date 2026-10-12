Decoding the Nobel: No campaigns, no self-nominees; only merit over popularity

Imagine doing something extraordinary and winning one of the world’s most prestigious awards – without even knowing who nominated you.

Welcome to the world of the Nobel Prize.

Every year, the awards put scientists, writers, economists and peacemakers in the global spotlight. But winning is not about fame, social media followers or collecting votes. There is no public poll, no Nobel audition and certainly no prize for the best campaign slogan.

Behind the medals and headlines is a process involving confidential nominations, expert assessments and independent prize-awarding institutions.

So, what is the Nobel Prize, who chooses the winners, and what does it take to join their ranks?

WHAT IS THE NOBEL PRIZE?

The Nobel Prize recognises outstanding contributions to humanity in science, literature and peace. It was established through the will of Swedish inventor and industrialist Alfred Nobel, best known for inventing dynamite.

On 27 November 1895, Nobel signed a will directing that most of his fortune be invested in a fund. Its returns would finance annual prizes for people whose work had conferred the greatest benefit on humankind.

The first prizes were awarded in 1901, five years after his death.

Nobel specified five categories: physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature and peace. Economic sciences joined the list in 1969 through a prize established by Sweden’s central bank in memory of Nobel. Unlike the original five, it was not specified in his will.

SIX WAYS TO MAKE HISTORY

The awards recognise achievements across six fields:

Physics: Discoveries that deepen our understanding of the universe.

Chemistry: Advances in understanding substances, their properties and interactions.

Physiology or Medicine: Discoveries that improve our understanding of living organisms and disease.

Literature: Outstanding literary contributions.

Peace: Efforts to promote peace, human rights, cooperation and conflict resolution.

Economic Sciences: Research that advances understanding of economies, markets and economic behaviour.

From uncovering the secrets of the universe to producing remarkable literature or advancing peace, the awards recognise different ways of making a lasting contribution.

WHO CHOOSES THE WINNERS?

There is no single Nobel jury deciding every category. Different institutions select the laureates.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences chooses the winners in physics, chemistry and economic sciences. The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet selects the physiology or medicine laureates, while the Swedish Academy chooses the literature winners.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, a five-member body appointed by Norway’s parliament, awards the Peace Prize.

The Nobel Foundation manages the prizes’ overall financial and administrative framework, but the selection decisions rest with the designated institutions.

In other words, having influential friends is no substitute for making a contribution worthy of recognition.

HOW ARE NOBEL PRIZE WINNERS CHOSEN?

The process takes months and involves several stages.

Qualified people nominate candidates

Each year, the relevant committees invite eligible individuals to nominate candidates for the following year’s awards. Depending on the category, nominators may include university professors, scientists, members of academies, previous Nobel laureates and other designated experts.

One important rule: self-nominations are not allowed. Candidates cannot put themselves forward, however impressive they think their achievements are.

Nominations are generally due by 31 January of the award year. Being nominated, however, is no guarantee of winning.

The process stays confidential

The identities of nominees and nominators, along with nomination information, remain confidential for 50 years.

There is no official public leaderboard revealing who is leading the Nobel race. A nomination alone does not mean a candidate is close to winning.

Experts assess the candidates

The committees review nominations and may consult independent experts.

For scientific prizes, assessments can examine the importance of discoveries and their influence on knowledge. Literature candidates are assessed for their literary contributions, while Peace Prize candidates are considered for their efforts to advance peace and cooperation.

The procedures differ by category, but the goal is to identify achievements that merit recognition under the relevant criteria.

Committees recommend, institutions decide

After assessing the candidates, the committees make recommendations to the institutions responsible for the final decisions.

The process is not settled by a popularity contest, a public vote or the number of nominations a candidate receives. The designated institutions make the final choices.

Winners are announced

The laureates are announced in October and receive their awards at ceremonies on 10 December, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel’s death.

The ceremonies for physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature and economic sciences take place in Stockholm, Sweden. The Peace Prize ceremony takes place in Oslo, Norway.

Laureates receive a medal, a diploma and prize money.

CAN A PRIZE HAVE SEVERAL WINNERS?

Yes. A prize can be shared by up to three individuals, with the money divided among them according to the award decision. This is particularly relevant in science, where important discoveries may involve several researchers.

The Peace Prize can also be awarded to an organisation rather than an individual.

HOW MUCH MONEY DO WINNERS RECEIVE?

The prize includes a cash award, with the amount determined by the Nobel Foundation. In 2026, a full prize carried an award of 12 million Swedish kronor. When a prize is shared, the money is divided among the recipients.

The financial reward is only part of the appeal. International recognition can also bring attention to a discovery, a literary achievement or a peace initiative.

DOES A NOMINATION GUARANTEE A WIN?

Not at all. Many people are considered over the years without ever receiving the award. Repeated nominations or widespread popularity do not compel a committee to choose a candidate.

A prize may also be withheld if the awarding institution considers that no candidate meets the required standard.

Nor does winning mean a laureate’s work is beyond criticism. Nobel decisions can prompt debate over who receives recognition and who is overlooked.

WHY DOES THE NOBEL PRIZE MATTER?

For more than a century, the Nobel Prize has highlighted achievements that its awarding institutions consider exceptionally significant. Its standing rests partly on the distinction between public fame and expert assessment.

It cannot recognise every important contribution to humanity, but it remains one of the world’s most prominent forms of international recognition.

The lesson? You cannot simply apply, campaign or vote your way to a Nobel Prize. You need an achievement worthy of consideration, a nomination from an eligible person and, ultimately, the judgement of the institution responsible for the award.

So, when the Nobel announcements dominate the headlines, remember: the journey to that medal began months earlier – and the winner was not chosen by counting likes.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/explainer/decoding-nobel-no-campaigns-no-self-nominees-only-merit-over-popularity-1570641