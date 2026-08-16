A damaged oil tanker involved in a collision in Chattogram port waters is being repaired at the site, a day after the accident.

On Saturday, Port Authority Secretary Syed Refayet Hamim said the tanker’s shipping agent, Pride Shipping, had hired a salvage company for the repairs.

According to him, the company has started work while the vessel remains where the collision occurred.

“Once the work is done, a decision will be taken on the next steps.”

Around 12:30pm on Friday, the 33,000-tonne diesel tanker MT Sea Spike collided with the anchored bulk carrier MV Sun Shine in the port waters.

The tanker’s engine room developed a crack, but no water entered its cargo tanks and there was no oil spill, the Port Authority said.

Officials attributed the accident to strong currents.

The Chittagong Port Authority, along with the Bangladesh Navy and Bangladesh Coast Guard, launched a rescue operation soon after the collision.

Asked if the oil aboard the tanker would be removed, Hamim said: “The situation hasn’t reached that stage yet. Once repairs are complete and conditions improve, we’ll consider it.”

The other vessel, MV Sun Shine, sustained minimal damage and was moved from the site on Friday, he added.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/damaged-tanker-undergoes-repairs-at-chattogram-port