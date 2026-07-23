Cockroach movement: Modi announces fast-track courts for paper leak cases

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that fast-track courts will be set up to ensure speedy trials in paper leak cases, saying those responsible for jeopardising the future of students would face stringent punishment.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said the Centre had directed the concerned authorities to take all necessary steps to protect the interests of students and curb examination-related malpractices.

“Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared,” PM Modi said.

Announcement comes amid NEET paper leak protests

The announcement comes as protests over the alleged NEET paper leak continue in Delhi and several other cities, with activists demanding action against those responsible.

The protesters have placed three key demands before the government. According to Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson Sourav Das, they are seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide in connection with the controversy, and the withdrawal of FIRs filed against peaceful protesters. They have also sought an assurance that no fresh cases will be registered against peaceful demonstrators over the agitation.

Das described Pradhan’s resignation as “non-negotiable” and said the protest would continue until the demand was met.

Protest organisers appeal for peaceful agitation

Das said he had spoken to Sonam Wangchuk, who remains on a hunger strike after being admitted to hospital, and that both agreed the movement should remain peaceful.

“I spoke with Sonam Wangchuk several times today. The conclusion was that this protest should remain peaceful. He has also publicly appealed to all protesters to maintain peace and conduct this protest in the right manner,” Das said.

He also alleged that anti-social elements had infiltrated previous protests and urged participants not to allow the agitation to be derailed.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday said paper leaks were a serious issue that should not be politicised and required detailed discussion.

According to Delhi Police, more than 118 police personnel, including senior officers, were injured during recent clashes with protesters. Around 60 protesters were also reported injured.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/asia/india/news/cockroach-movement-modi-announces-fast-track-courts-paper-leak-cases-4230501