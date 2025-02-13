Chief Adviser reaches Dubai to attend World Government Summit

Chief adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus adresses a high level meeting of the chiefs of law enforcing agencies at state guest Jamuna today in Dhaka
Chief adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus adresses a high level meeting of the chiefs of law enforcing agencies at state guest Jamuna today in DhakaBSS

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus reached Dubai on Wednesday to take part in the World Governments Summit.

Minister of Sports of the United Arab Emirates Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi received the Chief Adviser.

Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi thanked the Chief Adviser for his participation in the WGS and briefed him about the internationally reputed summit being held in Dubai annually over the past decade, according to a message received here today.

Minister of Sports of the United Arab Emirates Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi received the Chief Adviser
Minister of Sports of the United Arab Emirates Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi received the Chief AdviserUNB

They also discussed issues related to mutual interests, including possible cooperation in areas of sports and culture between the two countries.

Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain, Bangladesh Ambassador to the UAE Tareq Ahmed and the UAE Ambassador in Dhaka Abdulla Ali Khaseif AlHamoudi were also present during the meeting.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here