Business, agriculture, fisheries sustain huge losses for flooding in Chattogram

CHATTOGRAM, July 18: The agriculture, fishery and business hubs in Chattogram have experienced loss and damage of a significant quantum on account of the rain and tidal surge-induced flooding that wreaked havoc across the district from July 5 to July 11.

Md. Omar Faruk, additional deputy director (crops) of the Department of Agricultural Extension, Chattogram, said, “Recent continuous heavy rainfall caused flooding extensively damaging Aus paddy fields in several upazilas of Chattogram. The affected upazilas are Banshkhali, Satkania, Lohagara, Chandanaish, and Sitakunda. Among them, Banshkhali, Satkania, Lohagara, and Dohazari have sustained the most damage.

He stated that Aus paddy fields on a total of 9,043 hectares of land were submerged and damaged by flood. Additionally, summer vegetable crops on 5,907 hectares of land were damaged.

He said, “Aus paddy has been cultivated on a total of 30,032 hectares of land in Chattogram in the current season. Harvesting period for the crop is next month, after which Aman cultivation will begin in October. Farmers whose Aus crops suffered extensive damage no longer have time to replant Aus.”

Mr Omar Faruk also said a proposal has been sent to the Ministry of Agriculture to provide the affected farmers with free seeds for Aman cultivation.

DAE data shows the upazila-wise Aus paddy field submersion breakup as follows: 2,150 hectares in Banshkhali upazila, 2,000 hectares in Satkania, 2,000 hectares in Lohagara, 2,120 hectares in Chandanaish, and 1,000 hectares in Sitakunda.

Extensive damage occurred in vegetable fields alongside other croplands.

Vegetable fields suffered damage in the upazilas as per following quantum: 1,000 hectares in Chandanaish, 700 hectares in Sitakunda, 760 hectares in Satkania, 550 hectares in Lohagara, 860 hectares in Banshkhali, 600 hectares in Sandwip, and 475 hectares in Fatikchhari.

Once floodwaters recede, a field-level survey will be conducted, and a final damage report will be submitted to the ministry.

Besides, flooding has inflicted extensive damage on the agricultural and fishery sectors of Chattogram.

Collapse of pond and fish enclosure embankments has resulted in the loss of fish worth crores of taka.

According to preliminary estimates of the District Fisheries Department and the DAE, approximately 10,000 ponds and shrimp enclosures across 153 unions in Chattogram have been damaged by floods.

A report of the District Fisheries Office reveals that fish farming operations across 153 unions in the district’s 15 upazilas have suffered damage, affecting 9,933 ponds and large tanks, 320 shrimp enclosures, and waterbodies on approximately 4,112 hectares of land. The total financial loss involving the fishery sector stands at Tk91,41,53,000.

BanshkhaliUpazila suffered the most extensive damage. There the loss amounted to Tk 415million (Tk41.5 crore) as fish were washed away from 2,500 ponds, 310 shrimp enclosures and water-bodies on some 1,970 hectares of land. Satkania sustained the second-highest level of damage; preliminary estimates indicate a loss of Tk107.6 million (Tk10.76 crore) due to damage in water-bodies on 466 hectares of land.

Besides, damage estimates indicate loss of Tk15millon (Tk 1.5 crore) across 1,100 ponds and 10 shrimp enclosures in Anwara; Tk 12.35million (Tk 1.235 crore) across 412 ponds in Sandwip; Tk 9.8millin (Tk 98 lakh) across 97 ponds in Mirsharai; Tk9.807 million (Tk 98.07 lakh) across 270 ponds in Rangunia;

Tk 9.3million (Tk 93 lakh) across 90 ponds in Raozan; and Tk 1.514million (Tk 15.14 lakh) across 10 ponds in Sitakunda. In Lohagara, Tk84.8 million (Tk8.48 crore) was allocated for 1,620 ponds; in Karnaphuli, Tk 60.8 million (Tk6.08 crore) for 557 ponds; in Chandanaish, Tk 59.3 million (Tk 5.93 crore) for 383 ponds; in Boalkhali, Tk 45.1 million (Tk4.51crore) for 756 ponds; in Patiya, Tk 36.8 million (Tk 3.68 crore) for 1,435 ponds; in Fatikchhari, Tk 27 million (Tk 2.70 crore) for 533 ponds; and in Hathazari, Tk 19.82 million (Tk 1.982 crore) for 170 ponds.

District Fisheries Officer Salma Begum stated that the recent floods represent one of the major disasters of recent times. The extent of the damage is particularly severe in the upazilas of south Chattogram.

Besides, traders in port city commodity hubs Khatunganj and Chaktai suffered heavy losses after their stocks were damaged by water congestion following heavy rains.

Tidal waters from the Karnaphului River entered the areas during rainfall also causing waterlogging in the commercial hubs Chaktai, Khatungonj and Asadganj of the port city. Businesses in the commodity hubs suffered massive losses due to damage to their stocks in the go-downs.

The commodity hubs house about 3,000 businesses and more than 5,000 warehouses. According to the Khatungonj Trade and Industries Association, the daily turnover in the wholesale market stands at Tk 12to 15 billion (Tk1200-1500 crore).

The traders said they had to

incur huge losses in the current year due to the chronic water-logging problem.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/country/business-agriculture-fisheries-sustain-huge-losses-for-flooding-in-chattogram