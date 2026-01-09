BNP’s manifesto to focus on self-reliant economy, job creation

The BNP is in the final stages of preparing its manifesto for the upcoming 13th national election, prioritising a self-reliant economy and job creation both domestically and abroad.

Party sources said the document focuses on investment-friendly policies, women’s empowerment, environmental sustainability, support for agriculture, and the introduction of a nationwide family card. It also highlights youth as a driving force for national development.

BNP Standing Committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said the manifesto preparation is ongoing. “Responsible officials are working to present the party’s promises for the nation’s future. Once completed, it will be discussed and finalised at the Standing Committee meeting,” he said.

To shape public opinion ahead of the elections, BNP has already launched manifesto-based campaigning. Senior leaders, from the acting chairman to top policymakers, are participating in various programmes to explain the party’s positions and future plans.

As part of its electoral preparation, BNP conducted a “nation building” programme from 7 to 13 December, training party leaders and activists across eight key areas.

Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury told TBS that the manifesto will be announced on schedule and that plans have already been shared at various events.

“Our proposals cover job creation, free primary healthcare, improved education standards, women’s empowerment, family cards, technical education, skill development, and other key areas. Every day, at different events, we are sharing these plans, and all will be reflected in the manifesto,” he said.

Publicity after announcement

Alongside the announcement, BNP has planned additional campaigns. Party officials believe lengthy manifestos often fail to reach the public, with many people not reading them.

To address this, key points will be presented in concise leaflets, and video content on specific topics will be produced to engage voters more effectively.

A member of the manifesto preparation committee said the document draws inspiration from Ziaur Rahman’s 19-point programme, Khaleda Zia’s Vision-2030, Tarique Rahman’s 31-point agenda, and the July National Charter.

“Recent statements by acting chairman Tarique Rahman will also be reflected. Experts from various sectors contributed to its drafting,” he added.

Pledges in the manifesto

The manifesto promises to create one crore new jobs within the first 18 months if BNP returns to power, alongside unemployment allowances for educated youth until they find work.

Each district will receive financial support for small and medium enterprises, while foreign language training and skill development aim to generate 20 lakh overseas jobs annually.

Provisions for freelancers and IT professionals include the introduction of international payment gateways such as PayPal. Technical education, multilingual training, affordable overseas employment, easy loans, and hassle-free airport and embassy services for expatriates are also highlighted.

Women’s empowerment features prominently, with pledges for workplace equality, entrepreneur funds, maternity benefits, and fast-track tribunals to prevent violence.

Initially, 50 lakh family cards will be distributed nationwide to provide direct financial or food support, aimed at poverty alleviation and enhancing women’s independence. Additional measures include increased elderly allowances and expanded social protection programmes.

The manifesto also addresses governance and judicial reforms, including decentralisation, human rights protection, anti-corruption measures, and the restoration of parliamentary and judicial standards. Plans include a special white paper on past government corruption and steps to recover embezzled funds.

Agriculture-focused policies cover nationwide waterway development, price stabilisation, affordable inputs, agricultural credit, cold storage expansion, renewable energy from waste, and delivery of farm technology to local farmers.

Environmental pledges include planting 25 crore trees over five years. Security and support for minority communities, equal stipends for religious leaders, and preventive measures against communal violence are also included.

In health, the manifesto proposes a universal healthcare system based on the UK’s NHS, free primary care for all, a 5% GDP allocation for health, strengthened district and specialised hospitals, 24-hour helplines, and the recruitment of one lakh new health workers nationwide.

