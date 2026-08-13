BNP to finalise presidential candidate Thursday

BNP is set to finalise its candidate for the presidential election on Thursday (13 August), with the party planning to submit the nomination papers on the same day, the deadline for nominations.

According to party sources, BNP Chairman and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has called a meeting of the party’s Standing Committee tomorrow morning to finalise the candidate.

The party’s policymakers are discussing potential candidates for the presidential election, with a final decision expected at the meeting, the sources said.

When contacted, BNP Media Cell member Shairul Kabir Khan said, “I will let you know once a decision is made.”

Several members of the BNP Standing Committee had earlier said the party was likely to nominate its secretary general, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Fakhrul currently serves as the minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/bnp-finalise-presidential-candidate-tomorrow-1513441