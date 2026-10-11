BNP tells activists to stay vigilant, help ensure peaceful Durga Puja nationwide

The BNP leadership has instructed party leaders and activists to remain vigilant to ensure peaceful Durga Puja celebrations nationwide and help prevent any attempts to disrupt the festival.

The party’s top leaders also expressed concern over rising prices of essential goods and the hardship faced by ordinary people. They discussed stronger market monitoring and action against syndicates to bring prices under control.

The issues were discussed during a meeting of the BNP National Standing Committee at the party chairman’s office on Saturday evening. Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman chaired the meeting.

According to participants, BNP leaders reviewed security arrangements and preparations for the festival across the country. They urged grassroots activists to support the Hindu community, volunteer at puja venues and avoid provocative behaviour or anything that could lead to tension.

A standing committee member, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the discussion focused on preventing people with ulterior motives from causing trouble during the celebrations. The leader said the government would take precautionary measures to maintain law and order, while party members would cooperate with the authorities.

Speaking after the meeting, BNP Acting Secretary General and Prime Minister’s Adviser Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said the main focus was how to share the joy of Puja with everyone.

Party volunteers would coordinate with local puja committees at venues across the country, he said.

Rizvi also alleged that certain groups were spreading propaganda and plotting against the country and its democratic government. He said the government would counter such efforts and urged party members to stay vigilant.

To oversee the festival, the BNP formed a 12-member central monitoring committee on October 9.

Concern over prices

The standing committee discussed the rising cost of daily essentials and its impact on households. Sources said leaders called for tighter market supervision, action against syndicates and more effective steps by the authorities to ease pressure on consumers.

They also discussed the banking sector, remittance inflows and ways to revive wider economic activity.

The growing drug problem was another concern, with leaders calling for tougher measures to protect young people. They also stressed better waste management and a stronger response from local government bodies to contain dengue.

Other topics included the prime minister’s participation in the UN General Assembly, his Japan visit, opposition parties’ activities and the BNP’s organisational affairs.

Meeting sources said preparations for local government elections were discussed. Asked about the BNP’s national council or restructuring party committees, Rizvi said organisational matters had come up but he had no decision or message to announce.

Tarique calls BNP’s parliamentary party meeting

Leader of the House Tarique Rahman has called a meeting of the BNP parliamentary party at 6:00pm today (Sunday) in the ruling party’s meeting room at the Jatiya Sangsad.

The move is unusual because parliamentary party meetings are generally held shortly before a House session or while parliament is sitting. The next session has yet to be scheduled; it may begin in the second week of November.

Several senior BNP leaders said the meeting could address party discipline, law and order, constitutional amendments, local government elections and other political and organisational challenges. They believe the prime minister may want to give lawmakers guidance on urgent issues.

A senior BNP leader told The Daily Star on condition of anonymity, “The prime minister has called everyone. He will certainly give instructions on some important and urgent matters.”

One pressing issue is the series of allegations of land grabbing, extortion and other irregularities involving party members.

A recent example is the attack and vandalism at the Radda healthcare centre in Mirpur.

Following the incident, Ferdousy Ahmed, a BNP MP from a reserved women’s seat, resigned. Allegations against her remain under investigation. The party also dissolved three committees, including its Dhaka Metropolitan North unit, and expelled 14 leaders and activists at different levels.

The episode has raised questions about the conduct of people linked to local party politics and how quickly the leadership responds when serious complaints emerge.

Those steps signalled that the leadership was prepared to act against people accused of using the party’s name for grabbing property, extortion or violence.

The coming local government elections pose another test. After the national polls, BNP leaders must manage expectations of grassroots members, competition among prospective candidates and disagreements over nominations while identifying candidates acceptable to voters.

Senior leaders are expected to consider how the party can maintain order in local units as activists and prospective candidates seek a larger role.

With the election timetable still uncertain, instructions from the centre could influence how local units prepare.

Sources also expect discussion of organisational discipline, the restructuring of party bodies and decisions on committees whose terms have expired.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/bnp-tells-activists-stay-vigilant-help-ensure-peaceful-durga-puja-nationwide-4295506