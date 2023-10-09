BNP road march: 10 hurt as motorcade attacked in Noakhali

At least 10 people were injured after the motorcade of Hasna Jasim Uddin Moudud, wife of late BNP leader Barrister Moudud Ahmed, came under attack allegedly by ruling party men in Noakhali’s Companyganj upazila today.

The motorcade was on their way to join the party’s road Chattogram march held.

Of the injured, local BNP man Nur Nabi, 50, and JCD leader Nurul Afsar, 22, were admitted to a local hospital, reports our Noakhali correspondent quoting Companyganj Upazila BNP member secretary Abdur Rahman Ripon.

Nazmul Huda Farhad, former acting president of Kabirhat upazila BNP, alleged that around 11:00am, more than 500 BNP leaders and activists, led by Hasna Moudud, started going towards Chattogram to join the party’s road march from her house in Manikpur.

When the motorcade reached the new bus terminal area under Basurhat Municipality around 11:45am, the ruling party leaders and activists attacked the motorcade and vandalised 15 vehicles, he said.

At least 10 party men were injured in the attack, the BNP leader claimed.

Hasna Jasim Uddin Moudud said, “I was going to join the party’s road march with BNP leaders and activists peacefully. When we reached in front of the house of road transport and bridge minister, a group of the ruling party men attacked us.”

Despite several attempts over the phone, the correspondent could not reach Companyganj Upazila Awami League President Abdul Quader Mirza and its General Secretary Mizanur Rahman Badal for comments.

Pranab Chowdhury, officer-in-charge of Companiganj Police Station, said, “We have not received any complaint about the attack. If a complaint is filed, legal action will be taken after an investigation.”