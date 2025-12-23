BNP leaves 4 seats open for Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam

TBS Report
23 December, 2025, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2025, 12:44 pm
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaks to media on 23 December 2025. Photo: TBS

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has announced a seat-sharing agreement with Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Bangladesh, leaving four seats without any candidate for the party to contest in those constituencies.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made the announcement today (23 December) following a meeting with Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam at the BNP chairperson’s political office in Gulshan, the capital.

Under the agreement, BNP will not field any candidates in Nilphamari-1 (Domar-Demla), Narayanganj-4 (Fatullah), Sylhet-5 (Jaintiapur-Kanaighat), and Brahmanbaria-2 (Sarail-Ashuganj). The Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam nominated candidates for these seats are Maulana Md Monzurul Islam Afendi, Mufti Monir Hossain Qasemi, Maulana Md Ubaydullah Farooq, and Maulana Md Zunaid Al Habib, respectively.

In return, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam has agreed not to contest in other constituencies where BNP is running.

