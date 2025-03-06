BNP’s Moyeen Khan raises concerns over BCIM corridor’s strategic impacts, seeks China’s attention

BNP Standing Committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan speaks at a seminar at the Wyndham Hotel in Kunming, Yunnan on 5 March 2025. Photo: UNB

BNP senior leader Abdul Moyeen Khan has voiced concerns regarding the proposed route of the Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar (BCIM) economic corridor under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) project, citing strategic implications and urged China to address the issue.

“As per the plan, one of the six economic corridors of the BRI will go from China to Myanmar, then into India. From India, it will enter Bangladesh and then return to India. This route, in fact, turns out in a way like a corridor for India,” he told a seminar organised by the Yunnan Minzu University today (5 March).

The seminar, titled “Yunnan’s Participation in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Prospects for Cooperation with South Asian Countries,” was held at the Wyndham Hotel in Kunming, Yunnan.

Moyeen, a BNP Standing Committee member, suggested that the ideal BCIM route would be for it to start in Kunming of China, and head to Myanmar. From Myanmar, it would, as planned for the Asian Highway, enter Bangladesh through Teknaf-Cox’s Bazar route and from then proceed onto West Bengal in India across Bangladesh, as envisaged originally.

“From a strategic point of view, this would offer a much more secure connectivity as far as Bangladesh is concerned. I sincerely request you to review this plan and bring it to the attention of those who have drawn out the current route,” he said.

Moyeen highlighted that when an international road or rail connection under the BRI project goes from one country into India, then into Bangladesh, and then back into India, Bangladesh essentially becomes part of a connectivity corridor rather than becoming the part of an international route.

He noted that such a concept could become a highly sensitive issue in terms of Bangladesh’s two-political framework in the South Asia region.

“The very nature of connectivity makes us examine how the route is proposed…BRI is not just about trade and commerce, connectivity, and the society and culture. This route also has strategic implications, which are central to the sovereignty of a nation,” the BNP leader observed.

The BNP leader also said the original plan to establish the Asian Highway had lost momentum over the decades as people are now discussing the BRI.

As a densely populated small nation, Bangladesh must be cautious when formulating its strategic plans, he concluded.

Professor Duan Gang of Yunnan Minzu University presented the keynote paper, highlighting the advantages and features of Yunnan’s integration into the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Among the countries crucial for China in this context, he said Bangladesh holds significant importance due to its strategic geographical location and demographic structure.

Prof Duan said Bangladesh is part of the proposed BCIM economic corridor under the BRI project.

He explained that the corridor would connect China’s Yunnan province with Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Kolkata in India, boosting regional trade and cooperation.

Professor Duan said Chinese President Xi Jinping has tasked the Yunnan provincial government with playing a key role in establishing Yunnan as a hub of connectivity with regional countries, including Myanmar, Bangladesh, and India, through the implementation of the BRI.

He said BRI would foster closer economic and trade cooperation among the connected countries, boosting not only trade but also health cooperation, people-to-people exchanges, and cultural interactions.

Besides, Prof Duan said the BRI would enhance international education cooperation with the countries in the region, leveraging geographical advantages to promote further collaboration.

A 21-member Bangladesh friendship delegation, led by Moyeen Khan, attended the programme.