‘BNP, JCD leaders’ held over robbery of gold worth Tk40 lakh

Police yesterday arrested two men, reportedly a Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal leader and a ward‑level BNP leader, in connection with the robbery of gold ornaments worth around Tk 40 lakh in the capital’s Airport area.

The arrestees are Al‑Amin Shanto, 27, secretary of the Airport thana unit of JCD, and Abdur Rauf, 40, president of an organisational ward of Airport thana BNP.

Tareq Mohiuddin, joint convener of Airport thana BNP, confirmed their party positions, saying both were active in party activities.

Mirza Mohammad Tareq Baig, deputy commissioner of DMP’s Uttara division, said a robbery case was filed with Airport Police Station against four people.

Two of the accused have been arrested, and 100 grams of gold, out of the 200 grams allegedly robbed, has been recovered, he told The Daily Star.

The other two accused remain absconding.

The case was filed on Saturday by Md Suman, 26, of Raipura in Narsingdi. The other two accused are Ripon, 27, and Rubel, 32.

According to the case statement, Suman’s elder brother in Malaysia sent 200 grams of gold ornaments for his sister’s wedding. Suman collected half at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, while his associate Rohan Chowdhury, 25, received the rest.

Near Balaka Bhaban, the four accused allegedly surrounded them, identified themselves as Awami League and Chhatra League members, assaulted them, and fled with the gold.

A passerby recorded part of the incident on a mobile phone.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/crime-justice/news/bnp-jcd-leaders-held-over-robbery-gold-worth-tk40-lakh-4260886