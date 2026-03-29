National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam has accused the BNP of double standards regarding the referendum results and the Constitution, saying they follow the Constitution when it suits them and ignore it when it does not.

“Although a large number of people voted ‘yes’ in the referendum, that verdict is now being denied,” he said while attending a general meeting of the city unit of the NCP in Narayanganj today (28 March).

Nahid said, “We have already stated that the people’s verdict has been reflected in the referendum, with 70% voting in favour of ‘yes’. The BNP also participated in this referendum, and their party chief supported it. Now they are denying the referendum result by citing the Constitution.”

“They are following the Constitution when it suits them and ignoring it when it does not, this double standard has now been exposed before the people,” he added.

He further said, “We have seen controversy created over the issue of the proclaimer of independence. According to the Constitution, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is the proclaimer of independence, yet confusion has been spread over this as well. This shows that they do not always adhere to the Constitution.”

Calling for the swift implementation of the referendum results, he said, “Our call is to accept the referendum verdict quickly and form a constitutional reform council. Otherwise, citing constitutional grounds will not be acceptable to the people, it will create a crisis of political trust, and the matter may spill onto the streets.”

“We want the issue to be resolved in Parliament, the responsibility lies with the government,” Nahid said.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/bnp-follows-constitution-when-it-suits-them-ignore-it-otherwise-nahid-1396111