BFIU seeks bank account details of Asif Mahmud

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has sought the bank account details of Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, spokesperson of the National Citizen Party (NCP).

Acting on a complaint, the BFIU sent letters to all banks yesterday (2 March), requesting his banking information, a source at the agency told Samakal.

Banks have been instructed to submit all relevant documents, including account opening forms and transaction details, within the next three working days, the source said.

Responding to the development, Asif said in a Facebook status published around midnight from his verified page, “Tomorrow I will make my bank statements public for everyone. Even before resigning, I had submitted my income and asset statements to the Cabinet Division.”

Asif previously served as an adviser in the interim government following the 2024 July Uprising.

During his tenure, he oversaw the ministries of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives, as well as Youth and Sports.

On 10 December last year, ahead of the 13th national election, he resigned from his advisory post.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/bfiu-seeks-bank-account-details-asif-mahmud-1376651