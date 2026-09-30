BFIU asks all banks to provide account info of Salman Muqtadir within an hour

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit on Wednesday sought bank account details of actor and content creator Salman Mohammad Muqtadir, asking all banks to provide the information within an hour.

The financial intelligence agency sent an email to all banks at 11:45am on Wednesday seeking the information and instructed them to maintain strict confidentiality regarding the matter.

The BFIU asked banks to provide details of all accounts held in Muqtadir’s name, along with the Know Your Customer (KYC) information maintained for those accounts.

It also sought details of interest income earned through each account and the tax deducted at source.

The BFIU did not disclose the reason for seeking the information in the email.

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