BCCI asks KKR to release Mustafizur from squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has told Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman from their squad for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), report several Indian media.

“The BCCI has asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from its squad. They can ask for replacement, if needed. And upon request, BCCI will allow a replacement player,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told Indian news agency PTI on Saturday.

KKR had bought Mustafizur for INR 9.20 crore at the IPL mini-auction. However, as per reports from Indian media, pressure had been mounting on the franchise from several right wing political and religious groups of the country to drop Mustafizur over concerns for the safety of minorities in Bangladesh.

Two days ago, India’s ruling party BJP politician Sangeet Som labelled KKR owner Shahrukh Khan “a traitor” for buying Mustafizur and religious leader Devkinandan Thakur slammed the Bollywood star for the Bangladeshi pacer’s inclusion.

KKR later released an official statement where they confirmed the removal of Mustafizur from the squad.

“Kolkata Knight Riders confirms that BCCI/IPL as the regulator of IPL has instructed it to release Mustafizur Rahman from the squad ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The release has been carried out following due process and consultations, upon the instruction of the Board of Control of Cricket in India. BCCI will allow Kolkata Knight Riders a replacement player in line with IPL regulations, and further details will be communicated in due course,” the media release read.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/sports/cricket/news/bcci-asks-kkr-release-mustafizur-squad-reports-4072001