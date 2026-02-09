BCB, PCB chiefs hold discussion in Lahore over India match

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Aminul Islam in Lahore yesterday (8 February), as efforts intensified to break the deadlock over Pakistan’s proposed boycott of the high-profile T20 World Cup match against India.

ICC Deputy Chair Imran Khwaja has also arrived in Lahore for talks with PCB officials amid growing indications that the impasse over the India-Pakistan clash on 15 February in Colombo could be resolved, potentially allowing the match to go ahead, reports PTI.

Khwaja, who represents Singapore on the ICC board and holds voting rights as an associate member director, is considered a key figure in the negotiations. A source close to the PCB told PTI that the ICC board has nominated Khwaja as a mediator on the issue.

“He has been in discussions with Mohsin Naqvi for some time and has come to Lahore to meet the PCB chief as well as BCB President Aminul Islam,” the source said.

Aminul is expected to play a role in talks aimed at persuading Pakistan to reconsider its decision to boycott the World Cup fixture against India. Khwaja and Aminul were received at the airport by senior PCB officials before heading to Gaddafi Stadium for talks.

According to a PCB source, after meeting Naqvi, Khwaja and Aminul were scheduled to hold virtual discussions later on the day with several ICC governing board members. The ICC, the source added, is making concerted efforts to convince the PCB to secure government approval for the 15 February match.

Aminul arrived in Lahore ahead of Khwaja, and his presence is seen as significant given that the dispute between the PCB and the ICC stems from the latter’s decision to replace Bangladesh with Scotland after Bangladesh declined to play their World Cup matches in India, citing security concerns.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently said Pakistan’s decision not to play India was taken in solidarity with Bangladesh, whose request to relocate its matches from India to Sri Lanka was rejected by the ICC.

Naqvi has largely refrained from publicly commenting on government directives regarding the boycott. However, a reliable source said the situation shifted after Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) sent an email to the PCB urging it to end the boycott.

ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta has also visited Colombo to meet SLC President Shammi Silva, who subsequently wrote to Naqvi requesting Pakistan to play the India match. The ICC has sought clarification from the PCB on its attempt to invoke the ‘force majeure’ clause to justify refusing to play, after the board placed responsibility on the government.

Despite the standoff, there is cautious optimism. An ICC director said the PCB has approached the ICC for deliberations and expressed confidence that the marquee clash would eventually take place. The ICC is engaging with the PCB in a structured manner, stressing that the interests of the game must take precedence over unilateral decisions.

Sri Lanka Cricket has warned the PCB that a continued boycott could result in significant financial losses for all stakeholders.

Bangladesh’s withdrawal from matches in India was triggered by the release of pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders squad following instructions from the BCCI.