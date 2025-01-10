BCB at sea on Shakib matter

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is waiting to find out the details regarding Shakib Al Hasan’s recent test for suspect bowling action in Chennai.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) sources had told this newspaper on Thursday that Bangladesh’s ace all-rounder failed the second test for suspect bowling action on December 21 in Chennai after failing the first one at Loughborough University in the UK.

It could be surmised that the board has gathered some of the details but the BCB could not clarify what Shakib was awaiting.

“We know some of the information but it’s important to pool together all the information before relaying it [ to the media]. We don’t want to publish fragmented information. We hope to send out a press release quickly so that no one has doubts about his exact situation. Our media department is working on it,” BCB director Nazmul Abedeen Fahim told reporters yesterday in Mirpur.

The big question is whether Shakib will be picked for the Champions Trophy next month solely as a batter. Although Fahim is currently overseeing the BCB’s cricket operations department — having held conversations with players during the recent West Indies series as part of the cricket operations — he felt the question of Shakib’s selection was for selectors.

“It’s up to the selectors’ consideration and they will see to it. If they have any questions they will be able to ask the board but mainly it’s a matter for the selectors,” Fahim said.

It was learned that BCB had given both Shakib and Tamim Iqbal’s names for visa processing in relation to the Champions Trophy, to be held in a hybrid model in Pakistan and UAE, starting from February 19.

BCB sources believe that Shakib may be able to give another test, although it has to be in coordination with the ECB. Reports in the media suggest the all-rounder has given another test but nothing was confirmed by BCB.

Fahim maintained that Shakib is under consideration for the Champions Trophy but added that the result of the test can have a bearing on Shakib’s selection.

“It’s already been said that Shakib is there and he is under consideration. If there is any problem in the test, that could be another matter but if he is cleared, it’s already been said that he is under consideration,” he said.

BCB insiders say the media department has kept two separate media releases ready in anticipation of the outcome of Shakib’s latest bowling test in Chennai.

But BCB had no stance regarding Shakib in the last two series. Even chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu said on Wednesday that they received no instructions regarding Shakib.

With three days left till the deadline for Champions Trophy squad submission on January 12, Shakib’s selection for the tournament, which was already uncertain before tests for suspect action, looks even more difficult.

