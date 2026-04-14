Barcelona seek two-goal comeback against Atletico Madrid

Lamine Yamal of Barcelona challenges for the ball with Marc Pubill of Atletico Madrid during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first-leg match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Barcelona, Spain, on Wednesday, 8 April 2026. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort/via UNB)

Barcelona will need to overturn a two-goal deficit against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday to secure a place in the Champions League semifinals, as the two sides meet for the fifth time in less than two months.

Atletico Madrid will host the second leg, defending a 2-0 advantage from the first match as they aim to reach the last four of Europe’s elite club competition for the first time in nearly a decade.

The teams have faced each other repeatedly in recent weeks. Before last week’s Champions League first leg, Barcelona defeated Atletico 2-1 in a Spanish league clash on 4 April. The sides also met twice in the Copa del Rey semifinals, where Atletico secured a 4-0 home win and progressed to the final despite losing 3-0 in the second leg in Barcelona.

Atletico last reached the Champions League semifinals in 2017, while Barcelona were eliminated at the last-four stage by Inter Milan last season.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone has not ruled out goalkeeper Jan Oblak’s return, as he has resumed training after a muscle injury sustained on 10 March and is expected to be fit.

The winner will face either Arsenal or Sporting CP in the semifinals, with Arsenal holding a 1-0 advantage from the first leg ahead of Wednesday’s return match in England.