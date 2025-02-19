Curran hits maiden ton as Zimbabwe win Ireland ODI series

Ben Curran struck a one-day international career best 118 on Tuesday to steer Zimbabwe to a nine-wicket triumph over Ireland in Harare, and a 2-1 series victory.

The son of former Zimbabwe cricketer Kevin Curran and brother of England internationals Tom and Sam Curran faced 112 balls, and his knock included 14 fours.

Ben Curran could not hide his pride after the innings as he became the first player in Curran family to score a century in international cricket.

It was a dramatic improvement in form by the 28-year-old, whose previous highest ODI score was 28 runs.

He reached his maiden century from the third ball of the 36th over, hitting off-spinner Andy McBrine for four.

Replying to 240-6 by Ireland, Zimbabwe reached 246-1 with 63 balls to spare at Harare Sports Club, where rain delayed play for 30 minutes during the afternoon.

“Congratulations to Ben for a magnificent innings. I have sensed for some time that we were going to put on a performance like this,” said Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine.

“I have said many times that there is a lot of talent in this squad. Beating Ireland by nine wickets proves that.”

Curran and opening partner Brian Bennett (48) put on 126 for the opening wicket before the latter was trapped leg before by Graham Hume when attempting to flick the ball through midwicket.

Ervine then joined Curran in the run chase and excelled, hitting 69 off 59 deliveries, including three sixes and five fours, as the pair added 122 runs.

The win was a huge relief for Zimbabwe, who recently suffered white-ball series losses at home to both Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Ireland, who began the ODI series fresh from a 63-run victory over Zimbabwe in a one-off Test, suffered an early batting blow when captain Paul Stirling departed for nine.

Looking to slam a Richard Ngarava delivery over the covers, the skipper looped it straight to Johnathan Campbell.

Curtis Campher was next to fall cheaply, out for 11, before Andy Balbirnie (64) and Harry Tector (51) put on 86 runs for the third wicket in the most profitable Irish partnership.

A poorly timed ball struck to midwicket spelt the end for Balbirnie, and Tector paid the price for a reckless shot.

Wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker (61) was the third Ireland batter to score a half-century. His innings ended with the bails flying after a wild swing.

Brief scores

Ireland 240 (A. Balbirnie 64, L. Tucker 61, H. Tector 51; R. Ngarava 2-42, T. Gwandu 2-44) v Zimbabwe 246-1 (B. Curran 118 not out, C. Ervine 69 not out, B. Bennett 48)

Result: Zimbabwe win by nine wickets

Series: Zimbabwe win 2-1

Toss: Zimbabwe