Bangladesh’s Chinese Origin Tank Explodes; 2 Soldiers Killed One Officer Injured

Two Bangladesh Army soldiers were killed and a military officer sustained critical injuries following a firing accident involving a Chinese-origin Type 59 main battle tank at the Hathazari Field Firing Range in Chattogram. The incident occurred during a routine live-fire field exercise when the tank experienced a fatal malfunction while discharging ammunition.

According to official press releases from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, the injured officer was immediately evacuated and airlifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka to receive advanced medical care for severe leg injuries. High-level military authorities have initiated an investigation to pinpoint the exact cause of the accident, focusing on mechanical failure, barrel failure, or ammunition cook-off.

Chinese Type 59 Main Battle Tank

The Type 59 is a Chinese-produced variant of the Soviet T-54A tank, introduced in the late 1950s. It forms a core component of several armored corps globally, including modernized variants operated by Bangladesh (such as the Type 59G modernization package).

Pros:

Cost-Effective & Scalable: Highly affordable to purchase, maintain, and overhaul compared to modern Western main battle tanks, allowing military forces to field massed armor on tight budgets.

Highly affordable to purchase, maintain, and overhaul compared to modern Western main battle tanks, allowing military forces to field massed armor on tight budgets. Mechanical Simplicity: The rugged Soviet-era chassis design utilizes straightforward mechanical systems, making field repairs and routine maintenance easy without complex technical infrastructure.

The rugged Soviet-era chassis design utilizes straightforward mechanical systems, making field repairs and routine maintenance easy without complex technical infrastructure. Upgrade Flexibility: The simple steel hull allows for modular upgrades. Modern variants (like the Type 59G) feature 125mm smoothbore guns, modern Fire Control Systems (FCS), explosive reactive armor (ERA), and night-vision capabilities.

The simple steel hull allows for modular upgrades. Modern variants (like the Type 59G) feature 125mm smoothbore guns, modern Fire Control Systems (FCS), explosive reactive armor (ERA), and night-vision capabilities. Reliable Mobility: Weighing around 36 metric tons, it is relatively light for a battle tank, giving it reasonable mobility across soft terrain, riverine areas, and narrow bridges common in South Asia.

Cons:

Outdated Crew Ergonomics & Safety: The interior is notoriously cramped with zero blast-doors separating the crew from stored live ammunition. Internal explosions or catastrophic cook-offs pose extreme risks to the crew.

The interior is notoriously cramped with zero blast-doors separating the crew from stored live ammunition. Internal explosions or catastrophic cook-offs pose extreme risks to the crew. Legacy Armor Protection: The original base model relies on cast homogeneous steel armor, offering virtually no defense against modern anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) or modern armor-piercing kinetic rounds.

The original base model relies on cast homogeneous steel armor, offering virtually no defense against modern anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) or modern armor-piercing kinetic rounds. Aging Gun Barrels & Components: Decades-old airframes and aging artillery components suffer from metal fatigue, increasing the risk of breach explosions or catastrophic barrel failures during live firing exercises.

Decades-old airframes and aging artillery components suffer from metal fatigue, increasing the risk of breach explosions or catastrophic barrel failures during live firing exercises. Inferior Sensors & Fire Control: Base models lack advanced thermal optics, laser rangefinders, and gun stabilization, severely limiting night-fighting capabilities and target acquisition speeds compared to 3rd-generation tanks.

Source: https://resonantnews.com/2026/09/09/bangladeshs-chinese-origin-tank-explodes-2-soldiers-killed-one-officer-injured/