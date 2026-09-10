ICT prosecution seeks charges against 26 over killing of Mugdho, 10 others

The prosecution today urged International Crimes Tribunal (ICT-2) to frame charges against former Awami League lawmaker Mohammad Habib Hasan, ex-DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman and 24 others over the killing of 11 people, including Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) student Mir Mahfuzur Rahman Mugdho, in Dhaka’s Uttara.

The prosecution said there were sufficient grounds and evidence to frame charges against all 26 accused in the crimes against humanity case.

Meanwhile, defence lawyers for the arrested accused and state-appointed counsels for those absconding sought their discharge from the case, arguing that the prosecution’s allegations were vague and lacked sufficient legal ingredients to constitute the alleged offences.

Former additional deputy commissioner of DMP’s Uttara Division, Mirza Salahuddin, is among the 26 accused and is currently in custody. His counsel, Md Liton, argued that Salahuddin was not present at the place of occurrence and could not be held liable for the alleged crimes, as he was not assigned to the area at the time.

The prosecution, however, argued that many people were killed in Uttara and that the accused failed to take steps to prevent the crimes. It said he could be held legally liable and punished if found guilty of failing to prevent them.

After hearing both sides, the tribunal set September 16 to decide whether charges would be framed against the accused.

According to the prosecution, police and armed Awami League activists, acting under the leadership of senior police officers and local AL leaders, opened indiscriminate fire on unarmed protesters in Uttara on July 18 and 19, 2024.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/crime-justice/news/ict-prosecution-seeks-charges-against-26-over-killing-mugdho-10-others-4268801