Bangladeshi shot dead in New York

A Bangladeshi-origin fast-food restaurant worker was shot dead and another Bangladeshi national injured in a shooting at a restaurant in Brooklyn, New York City, late on Saturday.

The deceased was Md Youssuf Ali Raju, 44, from Sonaimuri upazila in Noakhali.

The shooting took place around 11:30pm (local time) at American Best Wings and Pizza in the Brownsville area of Brooklyn.

Abdul Karim Swapan, elder brother of the restaurant’s owner, Abdul Jalil, 35, confirmed the incident to The Daily Star yesterday.

Swapan said Raju had been working at the restaurant for the past year and was in the kitchen when a gunman entered and opened fire, targeting him.

Another employee, who was managing the cash register, was also shot when he rushed to help Raju, Swapan said.

Raju was shot in the chest, while his colleague suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Both were taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared Raju dead. The injured is now in stable condition after receiving treatment.

Raju moved to New York three years ago. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/crime-justice/news/bangladeshi-shot-dead-new-york-4256216