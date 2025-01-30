Bangladesh to talk in ‘different tone’ in BGB-BSF meeting: Home adviser

Bangladesh will speak in a ‘different tone’ during the upcoming border conference between the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the Indian Border Security Force (BSF), says home affairs adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.

He made the statement while briefing the media following an inter-ministerial preparatory meeting at the secretariat on Wednesday.

The home adviser, however, didn’t elaborate the phrase’ different tone’.

The border conference is scheduled to take place from 17 to 20 February in New Delhi of India. Alongside the regular agenda, Bangladesh will discuss border killings and unfair deals with the neighboring country during the meeting.