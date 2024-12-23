Bangladesh Shipping Corporation to buy 2 bulk carriers with own fund

Bangladesh Shipping Corporation is set to purchase two bulk vessels on its own fund, said Shipping Adviser Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain today.

The BSC board has already taken a decision in this regard and working fast to this end, said the adviser, also the chairman of BSC Board.

He said the BSC has made repayment of a loan worth around Tk 500 crore to the government thanks to the shareholders which is an example for any government institution of the country.

The shipping adviser was addressing as the chair at the 47th annual general meeting (AGM) of the state-owned entity at Chittagong Boat Club this afternoon. BSC Managing Director Mahmudul Malek was present at the meeting.

Mentioning that BSC is earning profit by operating only five vessels currently, the adviser said the government has plan to expand the BSC fleet.

Currently the BSC is in a process to purchase four vessels with a Chinese loan.

He said the government is taking steps for foreign direct investment in Chittagong port aiming to turn it into a world-class port.

Different Middle-East countries have already offered to invest around USD 1.8 billion in Chattogram and other sea ports in the country, said Sakhawat.

The World Bank is waiting to invest USD 650 million in the proposed Bay Terminal project of Chittagong Port, he added.

If foreign investments come in the port, the workers of Chattogram region would get more jobs, he said assuring that with foreign investment the current port workers would get higher pay scale than the present.