Bangladesh set for direct World Cup qualification as West Indies face qualifiers again

In recent times, the BCCI left the decision of not travelling to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy and Asia Cup to the Indian government. The BCB has followed the same approach. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh are set to qualify directly for the 2027 ODI World Cup after Afghanistan’s win over Ireland strengthened their position in the ICC ODI rankings.

The qualification list will not be official until the rankings cutoff on Sept. 30. But with less than seven weeks to go, Bangladesh are in the top eight and cannot realistically be overtaken.

The top eight teams in the ODI rankings on Sept. 30, excluding the two host nations, will qualify directly for the World Cup. South Africa and Zimbabwe have already qualified as co-hosts.

Afghanistan secured a place in the top eight by beating Ireland by three wickets in Belfast on Sunday. The result left Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, England, Afghanistan and Bangladesh in the eight direct-qualification spots.

Bangladesh are therefore on course to avoid the qualifying tournament and go straight into the World Cup, which will be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia next year. Their place will be confirmed after the Sept. 30 cutoff.

West Indies, meanwhile, will have to take the longer route.

The two-time world champions are ranked 10th and cannot break into the top eight even if they win their two remaining ODIs against India before the cutoff. They will have to play in the World Cup Qualifier in February and March next year.

It will be the third consecutive World Cup cycle in which West Indies have had to go through the qualifiers.

They failed to qualify for the 2023 World Cup after finishing fifth in the Super Six stage, missing the tournament for the first time in their history.

That failure also kept them out of the 2025 Champions Trophy, a tournament they have not played since 2013.

The 2027 Qualifier will include West Indies and Ireland, the two lowest-ranked non-host Full Members, along with teams advancing from World Cup League 2 and the Qualifier Playoff.

The qualification route has also changed. The Qualifier winner will advance directly to the second round of the World Cup, while the teams finishing second through fourth will enter a Super Series. The winner of that series will also advance to the second round.

Bangladesh, barring a late change in the rankings, will not have to take that route.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/cricket/bangladesh-set-direct-world-cup-qualification-west-indies-face-qualifiers-again