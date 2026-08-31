Bangladesh repays 2.5x July’s foreign loan disbursements as servicing pressure rises

Infographics: TBS

Bangladesh repaid 2.5 times the amount of foreign loans it received in July, the first month of the current fiscal year, as repayment pressure is gradually increasing with the grace periods on loans taken for mega projects expiring.

According to data released by the Economic Relations Division (ERD) yesterday, Bangladesh received $180.18 million in foreign loans in July. During the same month, it repaid $453.23 million to development partners in principal and interest on previous loans.

ERD data show that foreign loan disbursements stood at $208.04 million in July last year and disbursements this year were 13.39% lower.

Bangladesh repaid $446.68 million in foreign loans in July last year. Loan repayments this July, therefore, increased by nearly 4% year-on-year.

ERD officials said ministries and divisions remain busy at the beginning of a fiscal year determining implementation strategies and work plans for development projects. As a result, spending remains very low, which contributes to lower loan disbursements in July.

Officials also said development partners use this period to prepare their plans for the entire year. As a result, there is limited scope for large-scale disbursements from development partners during the first month of the fiscal year.

At the same time, as the grace periods on loans taken for mega projects expire, Bangladesh has to make substantial payments towards both principal and interest from the very beginning of the fiscal year.

According to ERD data, Bangladesh repaid $341.72 million in principal to development partners in July this year, compared with $327.72 million in July last year. However, interest payments declined slightly. The country paid $111.51 million in interest in July this year, compared with $118.96 million in the same month last year.

Meanwhile, commitments from development partners also declined sharply in July. Bangladesh received commitments worth only $14.05 million, down 83% from $83.46 million in the same month last year. However, the entire amount committed this July was in the form of grants.

ERD officials said the new government has introduced some changes in how foreign loans will be used for development projects. Projects that are considered to offer better value for money or economic returns will be prioritised for foreign financing.

The government is currently identifying such projects and preparing to begin negotiations with development partners. As a result, Bangladesh received relatively few commitments from development partners at the beginning of the fiscal year.

‘It is too early to judge the full-year trend’

Dr Mustafa K Mujeri, Executive Director of the Institute for Inclusive Finance and Development (InM), said the current situation should be viewed in context.

“A new government has come in and it has been six months. The new fiscal year also began in July. It would not be realistic to expect everything to stabilise immediately or for the flow of funds to remain uniform throughout the year,” he said.

He said negotiations with various development partners are time-consuming.

“In reality, these negotiations move forward gradually. Discussions with different donor agencies continue. Once individual agreements are finalised, large amounts of funding can come in at once. There are already several initiatives underway. If these are successfully completed and both sides reach an agreement, substantial funding could come in,” he added.

Mujeri said Bangladesh is negotiating with not only the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), but also a number of bilateral and multilateral development partners.

“We may see many of these negotiations being finalised over the next six to nine months, with the terms and conditions agreed upon. Once the agreements are signed, the flow of funds could increase,” he said.

Debt repayment pressure set to rise

Mujeri said the increase in debt repayments was both normal and expected.

“The amount of debt repayment is increasing. This is normal and expected because we borrowed a huge amount of money in the past, particularly to implement various mega projects. Those liabilities now have to be repaid, as many loans are now reaching maturity” he said.

He stressed that Bangladesh must therefore become more cautious about taking on new foreign debt.

“The burden has already increased, and it will rise further. So this is the time to set priorities for borrowing and invest in sectors that generate economic returns, so that the debt repayment burden remains manageable.”

ADB largest source of July disbursements

According to ERD data, the Asian Development Bank was the largest source of foreign loan disbursements in July, providing $65.45 million.

Japan disbursed $38.66 million, the World Bank $47.53 million, and India $26.69 million during the month.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/bangladesh-repays-over-double-foreign-loans-disbursed-july-1528521