Bangladesh hold nerve to clinch first WODI win over Sri Lanka

The Daily Star

Bangladesh women’s cricket team clinched their maiden WODI victory over the Sri Lanka women’s cricket team with a nervy three-wicket win in the series opener at the Rajshahi Divisional Stadium on Monday.

Bangladesh had previously faced Sri Lanka five times in the format, losing three while two matches ended without a result. The win also avenged their narrow defeat in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 in Navi Mumbai.

Chasing 206, the Bangladesh women’s national cricket team were well on course for most of the innings, riding on a composed 86 off 127 balls from Sharmin Akhter Supta, who struck 13 boundaries.

Supta anchored the chase and built two key partnerships — adding 87 runs with Sobhana Mostary (41) and 78 with Shorna Akter (35) — as Bangladesh reached 199 for three in the 45th over.

However, the hosts suffered a sudden collapse after Supta’s dismissal, losing four wickets for just one run to slip to 200 for seven in the 47th over.

Nahida Akter and Sultana Khatun then ensured there were no further setbacks, guiding Bangladesh to 206 for seven in 48.3 overs to seal their maiden WODI win over Sri Lanka.

Earlier, Sri Lanka scored 205 for nine after opting to bat first, with Hansima Karunaratne making 54 off 71 balls and Imesha Dulani scoring 52 off 77. The visitors were 160 for three in the 37th over before Bangladesh fought back.

The hosts conceded just 45 runs in the last 13 overs while taking six wickets. Ritu Moni finished with 3-36, while Nahida picked up two wickets.

Bangladesh’s chase began poorly as openers Sharmin Sultana (0) and Juairiya Ferdous (5) fell early. Captain Nigar Sultana Joty also departed for 13, leaving the side at 34 for three inside nine overs.

Supta then steadied the innings with Mostary before adding another crucial stand with Shorna to put Bangladesh in control. Vihanga Wijerathna took 3-43 for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka were without regular captain Chamari Athapaththu due to injury, with Hasini Perera leading the side.

The second match of the series will be held at the same venue on Wednesday.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/sports/cricket/news/bangladesh-hold-nerve-clinch-first-wodi-win-over-sri-lanka-4156091