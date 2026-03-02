Bangladesh Embassy in Abu Dhabi to stay open Monday, citizens urged to prioritise safety

In a message issued on Sunday night, the Embassy of Bangladesh in the United Arab Emirates requested expatriate Bangladeshis to avoid visiting the embassy unless it is absolutely necessary for urgent matters, UNB reports.

“Please rest assured that the government of Bangladesh and the Embassy stand firmly by your side, and the UAE government remains fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents. Stay safe and remain informed,” the message said.

Bangladesh Ambassador to the UAE Tareq Ahmed also echoed the call, urging Bangladeshi nationals to remain cautious and follow local advisories.

