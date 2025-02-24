Bangladesh can score 300 if top order survives early storm, says Simmons

Bangladesh coach Phil Simmons believes his side is capable of posting 300 or more in their upcoming Champions Trophy clash against New Zealand but emphasised the importance of improving performances in the first ten overs with both bat and ball.

The Tigers head into Monday’s crucial fixture in Rawalpindi after a six-wicket defeat to India, where an abysmal start with the bat saw them slump to 35 for 5 inside nine overs. Though Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali Onik staged a fightback to push Bangladesh to 228, India chased down the target with ease, winning with 21 balls to spare.

Reflecting on that defeat, Simmons pointed to the opening phases of the innings as the primary area for improvement. “We lost the first match in the first ten overs, both while batting and bowling,” he said. “That’s where we need to improve if we want to win tomorrow. If we can get through those periods better, everything changes.”

Rawalpindi’s flat pitch has a reputation for high scores, with 300-plus totals often chased down comfortably. Bangladesh’s ability to compete in such conditions remains a talking point, but Simmons remains optimistic. “It’s a ground for big scores. We saw what happened in Lahore the other day. We’ll need to score beyond 300, and we have the ability to do that. Look at our last five ODIs—we’ve crossed 300 twice. The potential is there, but it depends on how we start. A good opening stand will set the platform for a big total.”

However, Bangladesh’s struggles with defending such scores are equally concerning. During their last tour of the West Indies, they posted 302 in St Kitts, only for the hosts to chase it down. Simmons acknowledged this shortcoming, adding, “It’s not just about scoring 300. You also have to defend it. The opposition batted better than us, and our bowling wasn’t good enough. That’s where the balance needs to improve.”

Top-order inconsistency has further compounded Bangladesh’s woes, with the first five batters failing to contribute significantly against India. Simmons, however, remains unperturbed. “I’m not worried about their form. It’s about batting better in the first ten overs. The middle and lower order have been solid, but the top order has to fire, especially in the first 10-15 overs.”

Squad balance also hinges on the fitness of Mahmudullah Riyad, who is nursing an injury. While Simmons confirmed the veteran batter’s inclusion remains uncertain, he assured, “We’ll know after today’s training session. Once we assess his fitness and consider the pitch conditions, we’ll finalise the XI.”

New Zealand, meanwhile, arrive in Rawalpindi with momentum, having recently won a tri-series in Pakistan undefeated. They also beat the hosts in the opening match of the Champions Trophy. While acknowledging the Kiwis’ form, Simmons remained defiant. “Yes, they’ve played well, but tomorrow is a new day. We’ll do everything to ensure they don’t perform as they did in previous matches.”

Bangladesh face the added pressure of elimination if they lose. Though net run rate could play a role in progressing, Simmons made it clear that winning is the priority. “Net run rate might come into play, but we need to win first. If we win both remaining matches, everything else falls into place. But the focus is solely on victory tomorrow.”