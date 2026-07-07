Bangladesh accedes to 3 international maritime conventions

The Three Conventions acceded by Bangladesh are International Convention on Civil Liability for Oil Pollution Damage (CLC), 1969 as amended by the 1992 Protocol, International Convention on Civil Liability for Bunker Oil Pollution Damage, 2001 (Bunker Convention) and Nairobi International Convention on the Removal of Wrecks, 2007 (Wreck Removal Convention)

Road Transport and Bridges, Railways and Shipping Minister Shaikh Rabiul Alam on Monday formally handed over the instruments of accession to Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Arsenio Dominguez at IMO Headquarters in London.

The Minister was accompanied by Dr. M. Nazrul Islam, Acting High Commissioner of Bangladesh to the UK, and Commodore Md Shafiul Bari, Director General of the Department of Shipping, Bangladesh.

This landmark achievement aligns Bangladesh with internationally accepted maritime standards, enhances protection against marine pollution and shipwreck-related risks, and further establishes the country as a responsible and trusted maritime nation, said the Bangladesh High Commission in London.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/bangladesh-seeks-stronger-un-support-for-peacekeeper-police-deployments