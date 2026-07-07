Government withdraws order to keep PM Tarique’s book in all primary schools

The ministry’s spokesperson Mohammad Tanvir Mia confirmed the cancellation to bdnews24.com.

The directive, issued on Jun 3, instructed the Directorate of Primary Education’s director general to ensure the three books were preserved in every government primary school.

One of the books was Sobar Age Bangladesh, written by Tarique.

The other two were “President Zia of Bangladesh: A Political Biography” and “Begum Khaleda Zia: Her Life, Her Story”, both written by Mahfuz Ullah.

The order drew criticism after it became public.

Following the criticism, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education cancelled the directive on Monday evening.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/bangladesh-seeks-stronger-un-support-for-peacekeeper-police-deployments