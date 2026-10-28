‘Awami League has always departed in humiliation and disgrace’: Shafiqur

Leader of the Opposition and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman today described the Awami League, whose political activity remains banned, as a “club of fascists”.

“Awami League has never left power under normal circumstances. It has always departed in humiliation and disgrace,” he said while addressing a discussion at the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh, in Dhaka’s Kakrail.

He warned that anyone following the same path would face a similar fate.

“Referendum verdict was given for a change in politics. People wanted a change that would serve the country and its people and leave no scope for anyone to become a fascist again,” he said.

Addressing the government, the Jamaat chief said those now in power had forgotten their experience of suffering under fascism for a long time.

“Friends, there is nothing to gain by forgetting,” he said.

Urging the government to reform the constitution to fulfil public expectations, he said, “We are still urging you to come back, come back, and fulfil the people’s expectations by establishing a Constitution Reform Council.”

He said Jamaat would continue its struggle against injustice if the government failed to meet those expectations.

“We have never bowed to injustice in the past, and we will not do so now. We will continue to fight for the people, for justice and fairness, for building a humane Bangladesh, and for bringing the perpetrators of all killings to justice,” he said.Referring to the October 28, 2006, attacks and killings involving logi-baitha (boat hooks and oars) in Dhaka’s Paltan and elsewhere in the country, Shafiqur said those responsible for killing Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Chhatra Shibir leaders and activists must be brought to justice.

The Jamaat chief alleged that although cases were filed over the killings, the Awami League government later removed the case documents and withdrew the cases after coming to power.

He also said the sacrifices of those killed during the Awami League’s 15-and-a-half-year rule, particularly during the July Uprising, must be remembered.

Calling for an end to violence and killings in the name of politics and urging the establishment of humane politics, Shafiqur said those involved in politics in Bangladesh must work for the welfare of the people.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/awami-league-has-always-departed-humiliation-and-disgrace-shafiqur-4308946