Attack on Osman Hadi conspiracy to sabotage elections: CA Yunus

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has said that the attack on Sharif Osman Hadi, the spokesperson for Inqilab Mancha and and potential independent candidate for Dhaka-8 constituency, is a conspiracy to sabotage the upcoming national election and the referendum.

“We will not allow such conspiracies to succeed under any circumstances. No matter what the attack is, no matter how many storms come, no force will be able to thwart the upcoming election,” he said during an emergency meeting on Friday (12 December) at the State Guest House, Jamuna.

Yunus assured that the government would ensure a peaceful election for the nation with their combined strength, along with the support of the people of the country.

The chief adviser further said, “The attack on Sharif Osman Hadi is a well-planned attack on the democratic journey of Bangladesh. Through this, the defeated power has shown its audacity to challenge the existence of the country.”

“We will thwart such an attempt at any cost. Such an attack by such an evil force on the nation will not be tolerated,” he added.

Terming the attack “one of the most alarming incidents” during the interim government’s tenure, Yunus said, “This attack is an attack on Bangladesh’s existence.”

The chief adviser will soon discuss the emerging situation with key political leaders, according to the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing.

Advisers Asif Nazrul, Md Jahangir Alam, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, Adilur Rahman Khan, National Security Advisor Khalilur Rahman, the special assistant to the chief adviser on home affairs, the special assistant to the chief adviser on health affairs, the special assistant to the chief adviser on posts, telecommunications and information technology, and senior officials of the police, armed forces, and intelligence agencies were present at the meeting.

Yunus said the attackers and those who planned the attack on Hadi must be arrested as soon as possible.

He urged the people of the country to pray to the Almighty Allah for Hadi’s speedy recovery.

Police said that CCTV footage of the attack site and other evidence have already been collected.

Ordering immediate action at the border, the chief adviser said, “We must ensure that the attackers cannot leave the country under any circumstances.”

He said the security of those who may have become potential targets due to their active involvement in the July uprising must be taken into consideration.

The meeting decided that a special hotline number would be launched in the coming days to prevent any untoward incidents during the election period and to ensure rapid response.

The meeting also resolved to intensify operations to recover illegal weapons and to search possible locations where criminals may be hiding.