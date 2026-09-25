Prime Minister’s Political Assistant Rashed Khan today called for the arrest and remand of National Citizen Party (NCP) Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary, saying investigators should determine who was behind the recent arson attacks and crude bomb explosions.

He made the demand at a discussion titled “Role of the Government and Opposition in Establishing a Democratic State”, organised by the Jatiyatabadi Samomona Jote at the Jatiya Press Club.

Referring to a recent comment by Patwary, Rashed said the NCP leader had claimed that there would be no more crude bomb blasts if their demands were met.

“He made the statement. If he is arrested and taken on remand for questioning, the truth will come out about who is behind the crude bomb explosions and the arson attacks on buses and trains,” he said.

Criticising the role of opposition parties, Rashed alleged that they are acting together with the aim of destabilising the country.

He said photos and videos were being taken and posted on Facebook during what he described as a “picnic-style” long march against a government that had been in office for seven months.

“On the one hand, Jamaat and the NCP are announcing long-march programmes, while on the other, the Awami League is taking to the streets and creating anarchy,” Rashed said.

He also said the current BNP government was dealing simultaneously with two opposing political forces, describing one as “reckless” and the other as “fascist”.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/arrest-patwary-truth-will-come-out-rashed-khan-4280101